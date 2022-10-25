NewsIndia
AP EAMCET 2022

AP EAMCET 2022: Final Phase Seat Allotment result to be RELEASED TOMORROW at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Here’s how to check

AP EAMCET 2022: Candidates would require to key in some credentials such as application number, hall ticket number, and date of birth to check the AP EAMCET final seat allotment result, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 05:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result for final phase is to be declared on October 26, 2022
  • The allotment result will be posted on October 26 after 6 p.m
  • The University's grant of affiliation governs the current allocation

AP EAMCET 2022: Department of Technical Education and APSCHE will release AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment results for the final phase on October 26, 2022. The seat allotment result can be viewed on the official AP EAMCET website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in by candidates who registered for the final phase counselling round. The allotment result will be posted on October 26 after 6 p.m., according to the official announcement. Between October 26 and October 31, 2022, candidates may submit their self reports and reports from their colleges.

AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result: Here’s how to check

  • Visit the official site of AP EAMCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.
  • Click on AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

The University's grant of affiliation governs the current allocations. Candidates can visit the AP EAPCET official website for further information.

