AP EAMCET 2022: Last date to change EAPCET Options TODAY at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Here's how to change

Today September 18, 2022 is the last date to change EAPCET Options. Candidates can utilise the EAMCET Option changing facility now on the official website -cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 07:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau

AP EAMCET 2022: Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, Medical Common Entrance Test or AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling is currently underway and is being conducted by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE. Today - September 18, 2022 is the last date to change EAPCET Options. Candidates can utilise the EAMCET Option changing facility now on the official website -cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is conducting the AP EAPCET counselling 2022 to offer admission to candidates in BE, BTech and Pharmacy courses for the academic session 2022-23. 

The AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment result will be declared on September 22. Candidates are allowed to appear for self-joining and reporting at allotted colleges between September 23 and September 27, 2022. The classwork for AP EAPCET passed candidates will be commenced on September 26.

AP EAMCET 2022 Options: Here's how to change

Candidates must visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the Change in Options link.

A new page would open where you have to enter your login credentials as asked.

Your AP EAMCET options can now be changed.

Save and submit them once done.

Candidates would also need their login credentials like AP EAMCET hall ticket and other details to access their EAPCET forms for change of options.  It should be noted that any changes made and submitted today will be viewed as final, and there won't be another chance to do so.

