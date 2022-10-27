AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Final phase seat allotment to be RELEASED TODAY at 12 PM on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Steps to check result here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Education, APSCHE will be releasing the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling seat allotment today, October 27, 2022. Candidates are urged to take note that the AP EAMCET Counseling allotment list will be made public today notwithstanding the delay. When it is issued, it will be accessible on the official websites, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in and cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The allotment list was supposed to be made public yesterday, October 26, 2022, in accordance with the comprehensive announcement sent out for EAMCET Counseling.

However, APSCHE has altered the time and made a formal announcement on the release of the EAMCET allotment list today.

AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result: Here’s how to check

Visit the official site of AP EAMCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

