AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 Option Entry begins TODAY at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Here’s how to apply

AP EAMCET 2022: The counselling option entry process will begin from today - September 13, 2022. Candidates will be able to choose and select options for AP EAPCET admissions on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, scroll down for more information.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 09:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau

AP EAMCET 2022: Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 is currently underway and is being conducted by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE. Counseling option entry for the AP EAMCET will start today, September 13, 2022. The option entry facility on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, is available to those who have enrolled for EAPCET counselling.

Option Entry for the AP EAMCET 2022 will be offered on the official website until September 17, 2022. Candidates are advised that although they can select their preferences right away, a facility will be available to make adjustments on September 18, 2022, if necessary.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 - Here’s how to exercise Option Entry

- Candidates must visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Option Entry.'

- A new page would open where you have to enter your login credentials, as asked.

- Mark the options in your desired order.

- Save them and then submit after cross-checking.

AP EAMCET 2022; download the official notice here

