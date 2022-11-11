AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Special round seat allotment result RELEASED at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in- Direct link to check allotment here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Department of Technical Education and APSCHE has released AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling seat allotment result. The seat allotment result has been released for special round counselling. Candidates can check the results through the official site of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. The allotment letter and college wise allotment letter has been released by the Department. The direct link to check the seat allotment result is given below. Before November 14, students who are satisfied with their assigned seats must either take the seat or give it up.

The admission process, which includes document verification, must be completed in person at the centre designated by students who got seats through the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allocation. From November 11 to November 14, it will be possible to report to the designated college.

AP EAMCET 2022: Here’s how to check

Go to the official website at ceapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/.

On the students portal, enter the AP EAMCET 2022 hall ticket number, application number and date of birth.

The AP EAMCET seat allotment letter will appear on the screen.

Download the seat allotment letter and take a printout for the future admission process.

The seat allocation and counselling procedures for the AP EAMCET 2022 are being carried out online by APSCHE. There will be 143254 seats allocated for the AP EAMCET 2022 exam. Students can visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in for more information about the AP EAMCET seat allocation 2022.