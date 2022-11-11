AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Special round seat allotment result to be RELEASED TODAY at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in- Steps to check here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the AP EAMCET 2022 special round seat allotment result in online mode today, November 11. Students can view the AP EAMCET seat allocation result 2022 for the special round at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. The application number, hall ticket number, and date of birth are required credentials to verify the AP EAMCET special round seat allocation results. Before November 14, students who are satisfied with their assigned seats must either take the seat or give it up.

The admission process, which includes document verification, must be completed in person at the centre designated by students who got seats through the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allocation. From November 11 to November 14, it will be possible to report to the designated college.

AP EAMCET 2022: Here’s how to check

Go to the official website at ceapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/.

On the students portal, enter the AP EAMCET 2022 hall ticket number, application number and date of birth.

The AP EAMCET seat allotment letter will appear on the screen.

Download the seat allotment letter and take a printout for the future admission process.

The seat allocation and counselling procedures for the AP EAMCET 2022 are being carried out online by APSCHE. There will be 143254 seats allocated for the AP EAMCET 2022 exam. Students can visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in for more information about the AP EAMCET seat allocation 2022.