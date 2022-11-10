topStoriesenglish
AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Special round seat allotment result to be RELEASED TOMORROW at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in- Here’s how to check

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: The seat allotment result can be viewed on the official AP EAPCET website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in by candidates who have registered for the special round of counselling.

Nov 10, 2022

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Department of Technical Education and APSCHE will release AP EAPCET Counselling 2022 special round seat allotment results on November 11, 2022. The seat allotment result can be viewed on the official AP EAPCET website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in by candidates who have registered for the special round of counselling. Candidates will be able to view the allocation outcome tomorrow around 6 PM tomorrow. The self-reporting and reporting at the designated college can be completed between November 11 and November 14, 2022. The AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling certificate verification started on November 8, 2022. The verification at Help Line Centers was finished by November 9, 2022. 

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Here’s how to check 

  • Visit the official site of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.
  • Click on AP EAPCET Counselling 2022 special round link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the seat allotment result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The University's grant of affiliation governs the current allocations. Candidates can visit the AP EAPCET official website for further information.

