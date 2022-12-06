AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Seat Allotment result RELEASED at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in- Direct link here

AP EAPCET 2022: Department of Technical Education released the AP EAPCET 2022 counselling seat allotment result. Below are the instructions for checking and downloading the AP EAPCET 2022 results. Additionally, a list of significant dates is available here. Candidates should have their roll number, password, or date of birth handy in order to view the seat allocation results. The AP EAPCET 2022 counselling online registration for the MPC stream started on December 2 and interested candidates were able to pay the processing fee, register online, and complete the online certificate verification and option entry till December 4, 2022.

AP EAPCET Counselling 2022: Here’s how to check

Concerned candidates should go to official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

On the homepage click on the result link

After being redirected, key in your log in details

Post submitting the details, AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment result will be available on the screen

Check the same and candidates are advised to take its print out for future reference

AP EAPCET 2022:Important Dates

The fee payment was to be done between December 2 and December 3

Certificates verification at HLCs was done on December 3 and December 4

Option entry was open between December 3 and December 4

Seat allotment result will be released on December 6

Self Reporting and Reporting at college should be done between December 7 and December 9

It should be mentioned that the AP EAPCET 2022 exam is required for enrollment in B.Pharmacy and Pharm.D. programmes. Candidates should visit the official website for additional information.