AP EAPCET 2022

AP EAPCET Counselling 2022: Special Round web counselling begins TODAY at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in- Check details here

AP EAPCET 2022: Candidates who took part in earlier stages of counselling now have new options to consider for the open seats, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 11:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau

AP EAPCET Counselling 2022: Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022, previously AP EAMCET, special round web counselling begins today, November 7. Candidates can pay the processing fee and register for AP EAPCET 2022 special round counselling at the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. The AP EAPCET counselling 2022 special round seat allotment result will be released on November 11. The AP EAPCET 2022 counselling is being held by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for applicants seeking admission to BE and BTech programmes.

Candidates who took part in earlier stages of counselling now have new options to consider for the open seats. Such applicants do not have to pay the processing fee once more.

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Special Round Schedule

Events Dates
AP EAPCET online fee payment November 7 to 8, 2022
Date of option entry November 7 to 9, 2022
Certificate verification (online)at HLCs November 8 to 9, 2022
Date of release of seat allotments November 11, 2022
Self -joining and reporting at college November 11 to 14, 2022

"The candidates who have not participated in earlier phase are directed to get their certificates verified in this Special Round phase," APSCHE said in a statement.

 

