AP ECET 2022 Date & Time: APSCHE Seat Allotment Results TODAY on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Here’s how to check

AP ECET 2022: Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET 2022 Seat Allotment Results will be releasing today, on September 16, 2022 by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE. Candidates can access their AP ECET Counselling seat allocation results after they have been made available by visiting the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The first round of AP ECET 2022 Counseling allotment results should be made public by this evening. The release of the ECET allotment results has not been given a specific schedule by APSCHE, the candidates are hereby informed. However, according to the media reports, the results are expected to be released by evening today around 6 PM.

AP ECET 2022 Counselling - Important dates

Events Details AP ECET 2022 Seat Allotment September 16, 2022 AP ECET Counselling 2022 Result time Likely by evening Self-Reporting and Reporting at college September 16 to 20, 2022 Commencement of Classwork September 19, 2022

AP ECET 2022: Here’s how to check seat allotment results

Visit the official website – https://sche.ap.gov.in

Visit the AP ECET Admission Link

Click on the Allotment Order Link

Enter Login Details

Click on Login Button

Download the Seat Allotment Order

Also noted is the fact that the results of the AP ECET 2022 Seat Allotment are only tentative in nature because they also depend on the applicants' eligibility, which will be determined throughout the admissions procedure.