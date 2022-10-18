NewsIndia
AP ECET RESULT 2022

AP ECET 2022 final phase Seat Allotment TODAY on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, check time and more here

AP ECET 2022 final seat allotment result will be soon available on the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, scroll down for timing and other important details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 10:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau

AP ECET 2022 Seat Allotment result: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will release the AP ECET 2022 Final Seat Allotment Results today, October 18. Once released, candidates who registered for the AP ECET Counselling 2022 will be able to check the final allotment list on the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP ECET 2022 Final Seat Allotment Release Time

According to the official website of APSCHE ie- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, the AP ECET 2022 Final Seat Allotment will be released after 6 pm today, October 18. Candidates will be able check the AP ECET Seat allotment result following the simple steps given below

Here’s how to check AP ECET 2022 seat allotment result 

  • Visit the official website of AP ECET - ecet-sche.aptonline.in.
  • On the homepage, click on AP ECET 2022 seat allotment result link
  • Enter your login details and click on submit
  • The result AP ECET 2022 seat allotment result will appear on your screen
  • Check the result and download the page

Candidates must notice that the self-reporting and reporting at college need to be done from October 18 to October 22, 2022. The commencement of the classroom will be on September 19, 2022. 

