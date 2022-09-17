NewsIndia
AP ECET RESULT 2022

AP ECET Seat Allotment result 2022 out on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link here

AP ECET 2022 seat allotment result is now available on the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, scroll down for direct link to download the result.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 12:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

AP ECET Seat Allotment result 2022 out on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link here

AP ECET 2022 Seat Allotment result: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has released the AP ECET 2022 Seat Allotment Results on the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can check the AP ECET Seat allotment result following the simple steps given below

Here’s how to check AP ECET 2022 seat allotment result 

  1. Visit the official website of AP ECET - ecet-sche.aptonline.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on AP ECET 2022 seat allotment result link
  3. Enter your login details and click on submit
  4. The result AP ECET 2022 seat allotment result will appear on your screen
  5. Check the result and download the page

AP ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022- Direct Link

Candidates must notice that the self-reporting and reporting at college need to be done by September 20, 2022. The commencement of the classroom will be on September 19, 2022.  Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for more updates.

Live Tv

AP ECET Result 2022AP ECET Seat AllotmentAP ECET 2022 seat allotment resultcets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?
DNA Video
DNA: Dream of riding bike in air to come true!
DNA Video
DNA: Futuristic electric plane is here!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Crimes' on 'Black Friday'
DNA Video
DNA: India's diplomatic success in Samarkand
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of those who are making 'Kartavya path' a 'Garbage Path'
DNA Video
DNA: Cheetah to return to India after 75 years
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu dominated village a property of Waqf board?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the fast spreading Khalistani virus