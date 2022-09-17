AP ECET Seat Allotment result 2022 out on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link here

AP ECET 2022 Seat Allotment result: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has released the AP ECET 2022 Seat Allotment Results on the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can check the AP ECET Seat allotment result following the simple steps given below

Here’s how to check AP ECET 2022 seat allotment result

Visit the official website of AP ECET - ecet-sche.aptonline.in. On the homepage, click on AP ECET 2022 seat allotment result link Enter your login details and click on submit The result AP ECET 2022 seat allotment result will appear on your screen Check the result and download the page

Candidates must notice that the self-reporting and reporting at college need to be done by September 20, 2022. The commencement of the classroom will be on September 19, 2022. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for more updates.