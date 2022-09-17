AP ECET Seat Allotment result 2022 out on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link here
AP ECET 2022 seat allotment result is now available on the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, scroll down for direct link to download the result.
AP ECET 2022 Seat Allotment result: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has released the AP ECET 2022 Seat Allotment Results on the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can check the AP ECET Seat allotment result following the simple steps given below
Here’s how to check AP ECET 2022 seat allotment result
- Visit the official website of AP ECET - ecet-sche.aptonline.in.
- On the homepage, click on AP ECET 2022 seat allotment result link
- Enter your login details and click on submit
- The result AP ECET 2022 seat allotment result will appear on your screen
- Check the result and download the page
AP ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022- Direct Link
Candidates must notice that the self-reporting and reporting at college need to be done by September 20, 2022. The commencement of the classroom will be on September 19, 2022. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for more updates.
