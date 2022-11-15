AP ICET Counselling 2022: Final Phase Allotment result RELEASED at icet-sche.aptonline.in- Direct link to check here
AP ICET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Allotment Result has been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE on the official website of AP ICET, icet-sche.aptonline.in.
AP ICET Counselling 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has released the Allotment Result for the Final Phase of the AP ICET 2022 Counselling. The official website, icet-sche.aptonline.in, is where candidates who registered for the AP ICET Final Phase can download their allotment order. The AP ICET Counseling was conducted as planned, and on November 14, 2022, the results of the college-wise allotment report and the self-report were made available for download on the website. The only day for candidates to have their documentation verified is today. Candidates who have been assigned colleges must report to those colleges starting on November 15, 2022.
AP ICET 2022: List of documents required
- AP ICET Hall Ticket 2022
- AP ICET Rank Card 2022
- Degree Marks Memos / Consolidated marks memo
- Degree Provisional Certificate
- Intermediate Marks Memo / Diploma Marks memo
- S.S.C or its equivalent Marks memo
- IX to Degree Study Certificates or Residence Certificate
AP ICET 2022: Here’s how to download
- Visit the official website – icet-sche.aptonline.in
- Then click on the link that reads “Final Phase Provisional Allotment” on the homepage
- Enter your hall ticket number, date of birth and application number
- Then download the allotment result
- Keep a copy with you
AP ICET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Allotment Result; direct link here
AP ICET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Self Report; direct link
AP ICET 2022 Counselling College wise allotment report; direct link here
It is advised that candidates download the allotment order, self-report, and college-specific allotment and bring them to the college along with the necessary documentation.
