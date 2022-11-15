topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
AP ICET COUNSELLING 2022

AP ICET Counselling 2022: Final Phase Allotment result RELEASED at icet-sche.aptonline.in- Direct link to check here

AP ICET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Allotment Result has been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE on the official website of AP ICET, icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 11:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

AP ICET Counselling 2022: Final Phase Allotment result RELEASED at icet-sche.aptonline.in- Direct link to check here

AP ICET Counselling 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has released the Allotment Result for the Final Phase of the AP ICET 2022 Counselling. The official website, icet-sche.aptonline.in, is where candidates who registered for the AP ICET Final Phase can download their allotment order. The AP ICET Counseling was conducted as planned, and on November 14, 2022, the results of the college-wise allotment report and the self-report were made available for download on the website. The only day for candidates to have their documentation verified is today. Candidates who have been assigned colleges must report to those colleges starting on November 15, 2022.

AP ICET 2022: List of documents required

  • AP ICET Hall Ticket 2022
  • AP ICET Rank Card 2022
  • Degree Marks Memos / Consolidated marks memo
  • Degree Provisional Certificate
  • Intermediate Marks Memo / Diploma Marks memo
  • S.S.C or its equivalent Marks memo
  • IX to Degree Study Certificates or Residence Certificate

AP ICET 2022: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official website – icet-sche.aptonline.in
  • Then click on the link that reads “Final Phase Provisional Allotment” on the homepage
  • Enter your hall ticket number, date of birth and application number
  • Then download the allotment result
  • Keep a copy with you

AP ICET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Allotment Result; direct link here

AP ICET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Self Report; direct link

AP ICET 2022 Counselling College wise allotment report; direct link here

It is advised that candidates download the allotment order, self-report, and college-specific allotment and bring them to the college along with the necessary documentation.

 

Live Tv

AP ICET Counselling 2022ICET 2022ap icet 2022ap icet counsellingicet counselling 2022icet counselling dates 2022ap icet 2022 counselling datesap icet 2nd counsellingap icet final seat allotment result 2022final seat allotment iceticet

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Third Class' mentality on World Class Movie
DNA Video
DNA Video: Will G20 summit bring truce to war?
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born in 1889
DNA Video
DNA: Shami's jibe at Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Pakistan's loss in T20 World Cup final
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Shraddha's murder in Delhi
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Birth anniversary of Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad
DNA
DNA: Lizard in the name of brinjal in mid day meal!
DNA
DNA: Why heart attacks have become so common?
DNA
DNA: Not wheat...system rotten in Kaithal