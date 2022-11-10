AP ICET Counselling 2022: Final Phase Allotment result to be RELEASED on THIS DATE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Here’s how to check
AP ICET Counselling 2022: After the certificate verification ends, candidates would be allowed to upload their web options from tomorrow, November 11, 2022 till November 12, 2022, scroll down for more details.
AP ICET Counselling 2022: Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, AP ICET 2022 Counselling is underway. The AP ICET Counseling 2022 Allotment Result will be released next week on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, according to the official announcement made by APSHE. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, or APSCHE, said in a full official statement that the AP ICET Counseling 2022 Final Phase allotment result would be made public today, November 10, 2022. The Final Phase allotment result, however, will be made public on November 14, 2022, in accordance with the most recent dates listed on the official website for AP ICET Counseling.
According to this revised schedule, today, November 10, would be the last day for certificates to be verified for AP ICET Counseling. Candidates will be able to upload their web options starting tomorrow, November 11, 2022, through November 12, 2022, when the certificate verification is complete.
AP ICET 2022 Counselling: Schedule
|Last date for Verification of certificates
|November 10, 202
|Web options selection
|November 11, 2022
|Web options edit window
|November 12, 2022
|Seat Allotment Result
|November 14, 2022
|Reporting at colleges
|Novmber 15, 2022 onwards
AP ICET 2022 seat allotment result: Here’s how to check
- Visit the official site of AP ICET at sche.aptonline.in.
- Click on AP ICET 2022 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The seat allotment result for AP ICET 2022 Counselling Final Phase will be released on Monday, November 14, 2022. After the list is released, selected candidates would then be required to report to their respective colleges from November 15 onwards.
