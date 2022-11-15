AP ICET Counselling 2022: Final Seat Allotment result to be OUT SHORTLY at icet-sche.aptonline.in- Here’s how to download

AP ICET Counselling 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the final phase seat allotment result for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET 2022) counselling today, November 15, 2022. The candidates can access the AP ICET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result by going to the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in. To view the results, a registered applicant must provide their application number, AP ICET hall ticket number, and date of birth.

AP ICET 2022 Final Seat Allotment: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Look for the link that reads, “Download AP ICET 2022 Counselling seat allotment result.”

Enter the required login credentials such as application number, AP ICET hall ticket number, and date of birth.

Now click on the submit option.

The AP ICET seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the allotment letter and take a printout of it for future reference.

The last phase of registration for the AP ICET 2022 counselling was held from October 31 to November 7. The uploaded certificates were verified from November 2 to November 10. The online options selection procedure took place on November 11, and applicants had until November 12 to make adjustments to their web options. The AP ICET counselling is held for admission to MCA and MBA programmes at Andhra Pradesh institutes.