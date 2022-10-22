NewsIndia
AP ICET COUNSELLING 2022

AP ICET Seat allotment 2022 TODAY on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, here's how to check Manabadi result

 The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will release the AP ICET seat allotment result today, October 22, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the AP ICET Counselling  2022 process will be able check the seat allotment result on the official website –cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. After the seat allotment is released, candidates will be required to appear for reporting at the respective institutes. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 12:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

AP ICET Seat allotment 2022 TODAY on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, here's how to check Manabadi result

AP ICET Counselling 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will release the AP ICET seat allotment result today, October 22, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the AP ICET Counselling  2022 process will be able check the seat allotment result on the official website –cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. After the seat allotment is released, candidates will be required to appear for reporting at the respective institutes. 

AP ICET Seat Allotment Result Time

According to the official website of APSCHE i.e cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, the AP ICET seat allotment result will be declared today, October 22, 2022 however the time for the release of the result is not issued and an official confirmation for the same is awaited.

Here's how to check AP ICET Seat Allotment Result 2022

Once released, candidates will be able to check the AP ICET Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result following the simple steps given below-

  • Visit the APSCHE official web official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
  • On the home page, click on the  AP ICET Seat Allotment link that will be available as soon as the result list is released
  • AP ICET Seat Allotment result will appear on screen, download it
  • Take a printout of the seat allotment list and check for your roll number and name

AP ICET Counselling 2022 Live Updates

APSCHE conducts AP ICET through which candidates can apply for admission into various state colleges and universities in Andhra Pradesh for MBA and MCA courses.

Live Tv

AP ICET Counselling 2022AP ICET Result 2022AP ICET Seat AllotmentICET Seat Allotment resultSeat AllotmentAndhra Pradeshcets.apsche.ap.gov.inmanabadi results

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: A Village That Celebrates 'Kali Diwali'
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi breaking political myths with clothes!
DNA Video
DNA: If you want life's safety, then leave 'laziness'...
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive ground report from the site of Ram Mandir
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 21, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Express Service' for treatment of MPs in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over firecracker, silence on stubble!
DNA Video
DNA: Who has the treatment of E-Waste?
DNA Video
DNA: Liz Truss resigns as British PM
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 20, 2022