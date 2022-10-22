AP ICET Seat allotment 2022 TODAY on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, here's how to check Manabadi result

AP ICET Counselling 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will release the AP ICET seat allotment result today, October 22, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the AP ICET Counselling 2022 process will be able check the seat allotment result on the official website –cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. After the seat allotment is released, candidates will be required to appear for reporting at the respective institutes.

AP ICET Seat Allotment Result Time

According to the official website of APSCHE i.e cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, the AP ICET seat allotment result will be declared today, October 22, 2022 however the time for the release of the result is not issued and an official confirmation for the same is awaited.

Here's how to check AP ICET Seat Allotment Result 2022

Once released, candidates will be able to check the AP ICET Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result following the simple steps given below-

Visit the APSCHE official web official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the home page, click on the AP ICET Seat Allotment link that will be available as soon as the result list is released

AP ICET Seat Allotment result will appear on screen, download it

Take a printout of the seat allotment list and check for your roll number and name

APSCHE conducts AP ICET through which candidates can apply for admission into various state colleges and universities in Andhra Pradesh for MBA and MCA courses.