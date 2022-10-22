Karnataka II PUC 2023 exam tentative dates OUT on pue.karnataka.gov.in, check time table here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2023: The Department of Pre-University Education, PUE has released the tentative timetable for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams on Friday (October 21). Students who will appear for the Karnataka 2nd PUC of 12th board exams in the academic year 2022-23 can check the date sheet for the exams on the official website of Karnataka PU Board - pue.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka PU Board will tentatively commence the 2nd PUC exams 2023 on March 10, 2022, and the last exam will be conducted on March 29, 2023. As per the official tentative timetable the exams will be held in the morning session from 10:15 AM to 1:30 PM.

Candidates can download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2023 schedule on from the official website- pue.karnataka.gov.in following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Here's how to download Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2023 timetable

Visit the official website pue.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, across the latest news section click on link that reads, “Circular regarding IIPUC Tentative Time Table for Annual Examination march - 2023” Download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2023 and take a print out

Candidates must note that the timetable released is tentative in nature and the final date sheet for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2023 will be released ahead of the exams.