LIVE: AP Manabadi Inter Result 2020 to be declared in a few minutes, check bie.ap.gov.in

New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE) Manabadi Inter results 2020 will be declared at 4 pm on Friday (June 12) for first and second-year students. In a statement issued by the board, the state minister of education Adimulapu Suresh will release the results today.

The results would be released on the official website - bieap.gov.in as well as on the other websites like manabadi, schools9 and examresults.net.

Nearly 8 to 10 lakh students appear for AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year examinations every year. The results are usually declared by the board in April. This year, however, the board results were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdown.

Students obtaining 91-100 marks will be given A1 grade, 81-90 marks A2 grade, 71-80 marks B1 grade, 61-70 marks B2 grade, 51-60 marks C1 grade, 41-50 C2 marks grade and 35-40 marks D grade.

-Andhra Education Minister A Suresh will announce the result for the intermediate exam at 4 pm today.

-Nearly 60 per cent students passed the intermediate 1st-year exam last year, while in the second year, the pass percentage was 72 per cent

-The first-year students can check their results by sending a text message at 5626 by typing - APGEN1<space>Registration Number and result will be sent to them.

-Those who have appeared for vocational exams can also check their result via SMS by typing APVOC1<space>Registartion Number and sending it to 56263

-Students can refer to these websites for checking their results - examresults.net, goresults.net, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, exametc.com, educationandhra.com, bieap.gov.in, and results.cgg.gov.in.

-The APBIE has declared the intermediate examination results at 12:30 pm, however, the students can check it online by 4 pm.

- Results will be declared at bieap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in

-Results to be declared shortly around 4 PM

Here's how you can check your results:

* Log on to BIEAP official website i.e. bie.ap.gov.in.

* Find and click on the link for AP Inter Results 2020

* Enter your exam roll number and other details in the space provided.

* Varify your details before submitting it.

* Your AP Intermediate Result 2020 scorecard will be displayed on the screen

* Download your result in PDF format for future reference.

This year the results will be declared only through the online mode due to coronavirus outbreak.