AP Inter Result 2021: BIEAP reveals Inter 2nd year Results, know how to check and other important updates

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) on Friday (July 23) declared AP Intermediate second year results. The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) Inter result 2021 is available on the official website of the Board - bie.ap.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh Education minister Adimulapu Suresh released the intermediate second-year results on Friday (July 23). 30 per cent weightage of marks was given to the performance of students in SSC examination, 70 per cent is considered from the performance in Intermediate first year. All students who paid the examination fee were declared pass.

AP Inter pass percentage was on a decline since 107, however, now it has reached a record high and for the first time, both first and second-year students have got 100% pass percentage. Absentees have been given grace marks and been promoted. A total of 50,8,072 students cleared the AP Inter 2nd year exam, out of which - 2,53,138 boys and 2,55,534 are girls.

Students can check AP Inter second year result 2021 online by visiting any of the following websites — examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in and then clicking on the designated AP Inter result link.

Students who are unhappy with their AP Inter results 2021 may be allowed to appear for the BIEAP AP Inter 2nd year written examination at a later date. Details regarding the same will also be announced by the Board after the AP Inter 2nd year results 2021 is released.

AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – bie.ap.gov.in or Manabadi i.e. bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'AP 2nd Year Results 2021' link

Step 3: New window will open

Step 4: Login by entering your credentials and other information

Step 5: Your scorecard will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout for future reference

