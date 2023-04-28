topStoriesenglish2600221
AP INTER SUPPLY EXAM 2023

AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2023: BIEAP Releases 1st, 2nd Year Supply Timetable On bieap.apcfss.in, Direct Link To Download Schedule Here

AP Inter 1st, 2nd year Supplementary Exams 2023 Timetable for both vocational and general is now available on the official website- bieap.apcfss.in, scroll down to download the official schedule.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 12:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau

AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2023: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the AP 1st, 2nd Inter Supplementary Exam 2023 timetable. Students can now check and download the AP Inter Supply Exam schedule from the official website- – bieap.apcfss.in.

AP 1st, 2nd Inter Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable

According to the official schedule, BIEAP will conduct the AP Inter supplementary exams for first year and the second year between May 24 and June 1. 
The first-year examinations will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and the second-year exams will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The board will conduct the practical examinations from June 5 to June 9 in two sessions. The first session will be from 9 am to 12pm and the second session will be from 2 pm to 5 pm. The Ethics and Human Value exam and Environmental Education Exam will be conducted on June 2 and June 3 from 10 am to 1 pm.

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Supplementary Exam Time Table 2023 (Theory) - Direct Link

AP Inter 1st Year Vocational Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations - Direct Link

AP Inter 2nd Year Vocational Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations - Direct Link

BIEAP declared the AP Inter results for 1st and 2nd year on April 26 on the official website- bieap.apcfss.in. In the academic year 2022-23 a total of  4,33,275 students appeared for the first-year exam out of which 2,66,326 qualified the exam. The overall pass percentage for AP Inter 1st year stood at 61% and 72 percent passed AP inter 2nd year.

