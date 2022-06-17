AP Intermediate Results 2022: The Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP) is announcing Inter 1st and 2nd year AP results 2022 today (June 17), according to reports. Students have been told that they will be given digital scorecards. Once the results are out, students can visit bie.ap.gov.in to check their marks. The BIE AP exams were held from May 6 to May 24 this year.

Nearly 4.7 lakh students have registered for the AP Inter Exam 2022 and are awaiting Manabadi Inter Results 2022, according to the exam authority. According to reports, there are 4,64,756 students waiting for their AP Inter Result 2022.

AP Intermediate Results 2022: How to check your marks:

- Go to BSEAP's official website - bse.ap.gov.in

- On the home page, click the AP Inter Result link

- Enter your login information and click on submit button

- It's done! Your result will now be displayed on the screen

- Download, save and keep a hard copy for future reference

AP Intermediate Results 2022: 7 Key Points

- The intermediate exams were held from May 6 to May 24, 2022

- Students will be given digital scorecards

- The digital scorecards will be available on the official website - bie.ap.gov.in

- To pass the AP Class 11 and Class 12 exams, students must score more than the minimum qualifying marks of 33 for each subject

- Students who score more than 90% in these results will be eligible for scholarships from the state government.

- Approximately 4.7 lakh students have registered for the AP Inter Exam 2022 and are awaiting Manabadi Inter Results 2022, according to the exam authority

- According to reports, there are 4,64,756 students waiting for their AP Inter Result 2022

