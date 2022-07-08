AP LAWCET 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is scheduled to release the AP LAWCET 2022 hall ticket today, July 8, 2022 at around 12 PM afternoon, however, the official declaration of release time has not been made yet. Candidates who have applied for the AP Law common entrance test, LAWCET 2022 will be able to download their admit cards from the official website –cets.apsche.gov.in, once released.

AP LAWCET 2022- How to download admit card

Visit the official website – cets.apsche.gov.in Click on the link for AP LAWCET 2022, on the homepage A new page will open, click on the link ‘Download Hall ticket for LAWCET’ Enter your application number, date of birth and other required details Submit, your AP LAWCET 2022 Hall ticket will be displayed on the screen Download and take a printout AP LAWCET 2022 Hall ticket

AP LAWCET 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on place July 13, 2022 from 3 PM to 4:30 PM. Candidates must carry their AP LAWCET 2022 admit cards to exam centres else will not be provided entry.

