AP PGCET 2022: Phase 2 seat allotment result RELEASED at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in- Direct link here

AP PGCET 2022: Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa on behalf of APSCHE has released the AP PGCET 2022 seat allotment for final phase in online mode. Candidates who have applied for the AP PGCET can view the AP PGCET seat allotment result 2022 by logging in to the official website - pgcet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates can verify their seat allocation by logging in with their credentials. Following the announcement of the AP PGCET 2022 seat allotment results, selected applicants must pay the cost and download the joining report. Candidates have till December 16 to report to their respective colleges. Candidates must carry original credentials, fee paid challan, and joining report when reporting to colleges. Candidates must 'Freeze' the seat in order to secure their preference.

Candidates must obtain the provisional admission notice and report to the counselling location for document verification in order to claim their allotted seats. The AP PGCET seat allotment is based on the selections made by the candidates during the counselling process. Candidates can verify the programme and college offered, as well as other facts, in the AP PGCET 2022 seat allotment list.

AP PGCET 2022: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Visit the AP PGCET 2022 Counselling Website

Step 2: Click on the AP PGCET 2022 Counselling seat allotment result

Step 3: Enter the Login ID and Date of Birth

Step 4: Download the AP PGCET 2022 Counselling Allotment Result for further reference

The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) was administered by Yogi Vemana University for admission to various postgraduate programmes such as MA, M.Com, M.Sc, MCJ, M.Lib.Sc, M.Ed, M.P.Ed, M.Sc.Tech, and others. The AP PGCET 2022 is being held for admission to 16 universities.