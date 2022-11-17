AP PGCET 2022 Seat Allotment result to be OUT TODAY at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in- Here’s how to check

AP PGCET 2022: Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa on behalf of APSCHE will release the AP PGCET 2022 seat allocation today. Candidates can view the AP PGCET seat allocation for 2022 online at the official website, pgcet-sche.aptonline.in. In order to check the distribution of seats for the AP PGCET in 2022, candidates must enter their login details in the login window. The AP PGCET 2022 seat allocation will include the program's name, the designated college, the applicant's application number, and other details. The allotment of seats for the AP PGCET 2022 will be based on the candidates' selections made during the counselling process as well as their AP PGCET scores.

AP PGCET 2022: Here’s how to check

Go to the official website of AP PGCET - pgcet-sche.aptonline.in.

On the homepage, click on AP PGCET seat allotment link.

A new login window will appear on the screen.

Enter the asked login credentials.

The AP PGCET allocation list will appear on the screen.

The AP PGCET 2022 counselling was conducted online from October 22 to November 2 after the AP PGCET result was made public. The online certificate verification lasted from October 22 to November 2.