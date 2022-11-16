topStoriesenglish
AP PGCET 2022 Seat Allotment result to be RELEASED TODAY at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in- Steps to check here

AP PGCET 2022: PGCET is conducted for admission to various PG programmes offered by Andhra Pradesh State-funded universities, details below.

AP PGCET 2022: Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa on behalf of APSCHE will release the AP PGCET 2022 seat allocation today. Candidates can check the AP PGCET seat allocation for 2022 online at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in, which is the official website. Candidates must provide their login information in the login window in order to view the AP PGCET seat allocation for 2022. The name of the programme, the assigned college, the candidate's application number, and other information will be included in the AP PGCET 2022 seat allocation. The AP PGCET scores and the choices made by the candidates throughout the counselling process will be used to determine the AP PGCET 2022 seat allocation.

The AP PGCET 2022 counselling was held online from October 22 to November 2 following the announcement of the AP PGCET result. The online certificate verification took place between October 22 and November 2.

AP PGCET 2022: Here’s how to check

  • Go to the official website of AP PGCET - pgcet-sche.aptonline.in.
  • On the homepage, click on AP PGCET seat allotment link.
  • A new login window will appear on the screen.
  • Enter the asked login credentials.
  • The AP PGCET allocation list will appear on the screen. 

