NewsIndia
AP PGECET 2022 RESULTS

AP PGECET Counselling 2022: APSCHE last day to register TODAY at sche.aptonline.in- Here’s how to apply

AP PGECET Counselling 2022: Candidates can register online at pgecet-sche.aptonline.in. AP PGECET 2022 counselling will be held in stages, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 03:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

AP PGECET Counselling 2022: APSCHE last day to register TODAY at sche.aptonline.in- Here’s how to apply

AP PGECET 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, or AP PGECET, counselling registration last date is today, September 23. Candidates can register online at pgecet-sche.aptonline.in. After registration, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will check the uploaded certificates before giving the allotment order for the AP PGECET 2022 counselling.

Candidates who have registered will be able to select the college and course of their choosing through the web options process, and they will have the chance to modify their previously filled-out web options.

AP PGECET Counselling 2022: Here's how to register

  • Visit the official website of APSCHE- sche.ap.gov.in
  • Click on 'AP PGECET 2022' tab
  • On the next window, click on the "Candidate Registration" link
  • Candidates will be redirected to a new login page
  • Fill in the application number and date of birth
  • AP PGECET counselling form will be displayed on the screen
  • Fill out the form and submit all the details and documents as asked
  • Submit the form
  • Take a printout for future reference

The AP PGECET 2022 certificate verification will take place from September 23 to September 25, while the web alternatives selection will take place on September 24 and September 25. On September 26, candidates will be able to change their web options, and on September 28, seats will be allocated.

 

Live Tv

AP PGECET 2022 Resultspgecet 2022 resultsap pgecet 2022pgecet 2022ap pgecetpgecet counselling 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Operation 'All Out' against PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal's unreasonable lie at United Nations
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims 'fascinated' after meeting Mohan Bhagwat?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why no action is being taken on potholes?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the mindset behind polluting the ocean
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is Putin's 'nuclear threat'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft Terror Attack' on Hindu Temples in Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 21, 2022