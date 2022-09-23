AP PGECET Counselling 2022: APSCHE last day to register TODAY at sche.aptonline.in- Here’s how to apply

AP PGECET 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, or AP PGECET, counselling registration last date is today, September 23. Candidates can register online at pgecet-sche.aptonline.in. After registration, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will check the uploaded certificates before giving the allotment order for the AP PGECET 2022 counselling.

Candidates who have registered will be able to select the college and course of their choosing through the web options process, and they will have the chance to modify their previously filled-out web options.

AP PGECET Counselling 2022: Here's how to register

Visit the official website of APSCHE- sche.ap.gov.in

Click on 'AP PGECET 2022' tab

On the next window, click on the "Candidate Registration" link

Candidates will be redirected to a new login page

Fill in the application number and date of birth

AP PGECET counselling form will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the form and submit all the details and documents as asked

Submit the form

Take a printout for future reference

The AP PGECET 2022 certificate verification will take place from September 23 to September 25, while the web alternatives selection will take place on September 24 and September 25. On September 26, candidates will be able to change their web options, and on September 28, seats will be allocated.