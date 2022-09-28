AP PGECET Counselling 2022: APSCHE Seat Allotment Result likely to be RELEASED TOMORROW at pgecet-sche.aptonline.in- Here's How To Check

AP PGECET 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, or AP PGECET counselling round 1 seat allotment result tomorrow, September 28, 2022. The AP PGECET counselling round 1 allocation result will be accessible on the official website, pgecet-sche.aptonline.in. Using their application number and date of birth, they can get the Andhra Pradesh PGECET allotment result.

Candidates must confirm their seats by paying the necessary tuition money if they are pleased with the PGECET 2022 round 1 seat allotment. According to the AP PGECET rank list, the candidates will be assigned seats in postgraduate engineering programmes for the academic year 2022–2023

AP PGECET Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result: Here’s how to check

Visit the counselling website- pgecet-sche.aptonline.in

Go to the candidates' log-in section on the homepage

Enter application number, hall ticket number, date of birth

AP PGECET 2022 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Download the PDF and take a printout for further reference.

Candidates who have achieved success in the AP PGECET 2022, GATE, and GPAT are being counselled for admission to the Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Engineering programme. In order to be considered for admission to MTech, MPharmacy, and Pharma D(PB) programmes for the academic year 2022–2023, applicants must participate in web counselling.