AP RCET 2022 application without late fee ends TODAY on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link here

AP RCET 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher, APSCHE will end the Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test, AP RCET 2022 applications today, September 24. Candidates who have not applied yet can do so by visiting the official website- – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates must note that today is the last day to apply for AP RCET 2022 exam without late fee.

This year Andhra University, Vishakhapatnam will be conducting the AP RCET 2022, the research entrance exam will be conducted from October 16 to 19, 2022.

AP RCET 2022 – Important Dates

Last date to apply without late fee- September 24, 2022

Last date to apply with late fee of Rs.2000- October 5, 2022

Last date to apply with late fee of Rs. 5000- October 11, 2022

Opening of Correction window- October 10 to 11, 2022

AP RCET hall tickets- October 13, 2022

AP RCET Exam dates- October 16 to 19,2022

Here's how to apply for AP RCET 2022

Visit the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on link for - AP RCET 2022 In the newly opened page, click on the link provided for 'Fee Payment' Fill in the application form and upload all the required documents Submit the form and download it for future references.

Andhra University, Vishakhapatnam will conduct the AP RCET 2022 from October 16 to October 19 and the preliminary answer key will be available from October 17 to 20, 2022 - 6 PM onwards. Candidates will be able to challenge the answer key till October 19 and the AP RCET result 2022 will be announced soon after that.



