AP RCET 2022: APSCHE exam dates, schedule RELEASED at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check schedule and other details here

AP RCET 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has announced the exam schedule for the AP RCET 2022 exam. According to the official schedule, the AP RCET 2022 exam will start on October 17, 2022. For applicants' reference, a full timetable has been posted online at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and below. According to earlier preliminary dates, the Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test, or AP RCET, was supposed to start on October 16, 2022, and continue until October 17, 2022, for PhD admissions. However, the official timetable has changed the exam date to October 17, 2022.

AP RCET 2022: Exam Dates

Date October 17, 2022 October 18, 2022 October 19, 2022 Morning Session - 9 AM to 11 AM Computer Science and Engineering, Education, Anthropology, Geology, Fine Arts, Folk Literature, Geography, International and Area Studies, Linguistics, Public Administration, Rural Development English, Applied Life Sciences, Archaeology, Dr Ambedkar Studies, Home Science, Music, Political Science, Population Studies, Hindi, Environmental Science Telegu, Electronics and Communication Enigineering, Bio technology, Botany, Food technology, Adult Education, Material Science and nano technology, Performing Arts, Marine Engineering, Law, Library and Information Science Evening Session - 2 PM to 4 PM Management, Chemical Engineering, Chemical Science, Civil Engineering, History, Philosophy, Physical Education, Metallurgical Engineering, Sociology, Biochemistry Pharmacy, Commerce, Computer Science and Applications, Journalism and Mass Communication, Physics, Psychology, Statistics, Tourism Management, Buddhist Studies, Dr Babu Jagajivan Ram Studies ericulture, Mathematics, Economics, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Instrumentation, Mechanical Engineering, Sanskrit, Social Work, Women Studies, Zoology

According to the announced schedule, the AP RCET 2022 hall tickets should be made available starting on October 13, 2022 at 6 PM. Applicants may currently submit their applications to take the RCET 2022 exam. The deadline to apply for the PhD exam with a late cost of Rs. 2000 and a fee of Rs. 5000 is October 5, 2022, and October 11, 2022, respectively. The Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test is held for applicants seeking admission to PhD programmes and research programmes. On behalf of APSCHE, the exam will be administered by Andhra University, Vishakhapatnam.