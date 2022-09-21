AP RCET 2022 Registrations underway at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, APRCET exam in October- Here’s how to apply

AP RCET 2022: Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test, AP RCET 2022 registrations are underway. Candidates who want to take the APRCET exam can apply on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. According to the official schedule released by APSCHE, the RCET exam application deadline is September 24, 2022.

AP RCET 2022 – Important Dates

Last date to apply without late fee September 24, 2022 Last date to apply with late fee of Rs.2000 October 5, 2022 Last date to apply with late fee of Rs. 5000 October 11, 2022 Correction window October 10 to 11, 2022 AP RCET hall tickets October 13, 2022 6PM onwards AP RCET Exam dates October 16 to 19,2022 Preliminary answer key October 17 to 20, 2022 - 6 PM onwards Last date to object preliminary answer key October 19 to 22, 2022- till 6 PM AP RCET Result date To be announced

AP RCET 2022: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on AP RCET 2022 under the Common entrance test tab

A new page will open, click on the link provided for 'Fee Payment'

Fill in the application form and upload all the required documents

Submit the form and download it for future references.

Candidates can click on the direct link provided here to apply for the AP RCET exam.

Candidates who wish to apply for Ph.D. admissions, both full-time and part-time, at the numerous universities, research centres, and colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh must take the Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test, or AP RCE 2022. On behalf of APSCHE, Andhra University will administer the AP RCET exam.





