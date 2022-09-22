AP SBTET Diploma Results 2022 DECLARED at sbtet.ap.gov.in, manabadi- Direct link here

AP SBTET 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training or AP SBTET Diploma Results 2022 declared announcement has been made today, September 22, 2022. Candidates may now check their SBTET AP C20 Diploma results online at sbtet.ap.gov.in and manabadi. Below are the instructions and a direct link to download these diploma results. The 2022 diploma results link on sbtet.ap.gov.in went live at about noon today. The announcement of the AP SBTET diploma results for various semesters was awaited by thousands of applicants.

AP SBTET Diploma Results 2022 released: Here’s how to check

Candidates must visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training - sbtet.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'AP SBTET C20 Diploma Results' and then click on the relevant semester.

A new page would open where you have to enter your login credentials, as asked.

Your AP SBTET diploma results, and scorecards will be displayed.

Download and print a copy of the results for future reference.

Due to high usage, the AP SBTET Diploma Results 2022 link may be unavailable. Candidates need not worry in the situation. They might just wait, refresh, and then look at the results. They can also look at the link to the AP SBTET Diploma Results 2022 on manabadi.co.in.