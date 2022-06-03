AP SSC Result 2022: Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSE AP) is all set to declare AP SSC Result 2022 and has announced the date and time for the same, as per the local media reports. BSEAP will announce AP SSC 10th Class Results 2022 tomorrow (June 4, 2022).

Once announced, the students who appeared in AP SSC 10th Class exam 2022 will be able to check their score cads on the official website -bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.com.

AP SSC Result 2022: Date and time

Date- Tomorrow (June 4, 2022)

Time- Likely at 11 am (as per local media)

Official website- bse.ap.gov.in

According to the reports, nearly 6.5 lakh students appeared in AP 10th exams this time in offline mode and would now get their results in less than a month's time.

As per the reporte, Special Chief Secretary Education, B. Rajasekhar will announce the AP SSC Result 2022 in front of media, followeig which it will be made available on the official websites as well.