AP TET 2022: Answer key to be RELEASED TODAY at aptet.apcfss.in, Manabadi- Check time and more here

AP TET 2022 Results: Candidates who have appeared for the AP TET 2022 exam can download their AP TET Answer Key by visiting the official website —aptet.apcfss.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 01:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau

AP TET 2022: Answer key to be RELEASED TODAY at aptet.apcfss.in, Manabadi- Check time and more here

AP TET 2022 Results: Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, APTET Answer Key 2022 is expected to be released soon. As per the official APTET Schedule available, the APTET 2022 answer key is likely to be released today, August 31, 2022. Once released, candidates would be able to download the answer key from the official website – aptet.apcfss.in. The Department of School Education of the Government of Andhra Pradesh conducts the AP TET exam. This year, the APTET 2022 exam was conducted from August 6 to 21, 2022. 

APTET 2022: Important Dates

  • AP TET Answer Key: August 31, 2022
  • AP TET Objection Window: September 01 to September 07
  • AP TET Final Answer Key: September 12, 2022
  • AP TET Result: September 14, 2022 (Tentative)

AP TET 2022: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official website, aptet.apcfss.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘APTET Result 2022.’
  • Enter the login credentials such as Candidate ID, DOB(dd/mm/yyyy), and Verification Code.
  • The AP TET Result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

On September 12, 2022, the final answer key will be made available. The results of the AP TET will be announced on September 14, 2022. The test was given in a number of Andhra Pradesh districts, as well as those in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Odissa.

