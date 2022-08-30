AP TET 2022 Results: The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh will soon declare the result of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the AP TET 2022 exam can download their AP TET results by visiting the official website — aptet.apcfss.in. According to local media reports, the AP TET 2022 Answer Key will probably be made available on August 31, 2022. Candidates will have the option to raise any concerns to the answer key between September 1 and September 7, 2022.

APTET 2022: Important Dates

AP TET Answer Key: August 31, 2022

AP TET Objection Window: September 01 to September 07

AP TET Final Answer Key: September 12, 2022

AP TET Result: September 14, 2022 (Tentative)

AP TET 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website, aptet.apcfss.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘APTET Result 2022.’

Enter the login credentials such as Candidate ID, DOB(dd/mm/yyyy), and Verification Code.

The AP TET Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

On September 12, 2022, the final answer key will be made available. The results of the AP TET will be announced on September 14, 2022. The test was given in a number of Andhra Pradesh districts, as well as those in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Odissa.