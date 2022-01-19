Aparna Yadav inspired by our 'double engine work': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, whose party on Wednesday (January 19) welcomed ex-Samajwadi leader and Akhilesh Yadav’s sister-in-law Aparna Yadav ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022, said that she was inspired by BJP's 'double engine work' and PM Modi's vision.

“She (Aparna Yadav) liked BJP's 'double engine work' and PM Modi's vision. We welcome her to the party,” ANI quoted UP CM Yogi Adityanath her joining BJP.

She (Aparna Yadav) liked BJP's 'double engine work' and PM Modi's vision. We welcome her in the the party: UP CM Yogi Adityanath on SP chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav's relative Aparna Yadav joining BJP pic.twitter.com/03DwEYl69D — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 19, 2022

The CM in an apparent attack at Samajwadi Party chief said, “They (Samajwadi Party) have given tickets to criminals be it Kairana, Bulandshahar (or other regions) this shows their criminals mentality. They want to bring in 'Maafiavad' in the state once again.”

“In 5 years rioters either left the state or were in jail...but as elections approached...Samajwadi Party's first list showed their criminal mentality. They want to bring in 'Maafiavad' in the state once again,” he added.

“One thing is clear that 'Samajwadi Party is on the back foot' after releasing their first list. Now they are apprehensive over releasing the second list,” Adityanath added.

Talking about his party’s work in the last 5 years, Adityanath said, “We gave a better atmosphere in the last 5 years with no riots, no discrimination in jobs, women security and development work being accelerated.”

The statements came ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022, which is scheduled to be held from February 10 to March 7 in a phased manner.

Live TV