APJ Abdul Kalam's death anniversary: Quotes of 'Missile Man Of India' that will forever inspire us
Abdul Kalam's death anniversary: Also known as the people's President, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam breathed his last on July 27, 2015. He died from a cardiac arrest while delivering a lecture at IIM Shillong.
Trending Photos
APJ Abdul Kalam's death anniversary: India on Wednesday (July 27) is observing the death anniversary of former president and the "Missile Man of India" Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Known as the people's President, Abdul Kalam contributed to the development of the country in different spheres. He also played an instrumental role in spearheading the development of the most significant Indian missiles. As an aerospace scientist, Kalam worked with India's two major space research organisations - Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
Kalam, who breathed his last on July 27, 2015, died from a cardiac arrest while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong.
Seven years after his demise, his life journey still gives strength to millions.
Here are some of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's most inspiring quotes:
"You have to dream before your dream can come true."
"If four things are followed - having a great aim, acquiring knowledge, hard work, and perseverance - then anything can be achieved."
"Thinking should become your capital asset, no matter whatever ups and downs you come across in your life."
"A dream is not that you see while sleeping, it is something that doesn't let you sleep."
"What actions are most excellent? To gladden the heart of a human being, to feed the hungry, to help the afflicted to lighten the sorrow of the sorrowful and to remove the wrongs of injured..."
"If you fail, never give up because FAIL means 'First Attempt In Learning'."
"When you speak, speak the truth; perform when you promise; discharge your trust... Withhold your hands from striking, and from taking that which is unlawful and bad..."
"Thinking is progress. Non-thinking is stagnation of the individual, organisation and the country. Thinking leads to action. Knowledge without action is useless and irrelevant. Knowledge with action, converts adversity into prosperity."
More Stories