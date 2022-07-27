APJ Abdul Kalam's death anniversary: India on Wednesday (July 27) is observing the death anniversary of former president and the "Missile Man of India" Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Known as the people's President, Abdul Kalam contributed to the development of the country in different spheres. He also played an instrumental role in spearheading the development of the most significant Indian missiles. As an aerospace scientist, Kalam worked with India's two major space research organisations - Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Kalam, who breathed his last on July 27, 2015, died from a cardiac arrest while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong.

Seven years after his demise, his life journey still gives strength to millions.

Here are some of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's most inspiring quotes:

"You have to dream before your dream can come true."