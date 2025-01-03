'Appear To Nurse Compulsive Hostility Towards New Delhi': India Slams US Newspaper Report On Maldives, Pakistan

India on Thursday accused the US-based media house Washington Post of biased reporting against New Delhi. Reacting to an article published by the newspaper citing an alleged plot to oust Maldivian President Mohammed Muizzu and India's alleged role, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the newspaper appears to be nursing hatred towards New Delhi.

"Both the newspaper and reporter in question, appear to nurse a compulsive hostility towards India. You can see a pattern in their activities. I leave you to judge their credibility. As far as we are concerned, they have none," said Jaiswal.

The report in question alleged that the Maldivian opposition tried to bribe 40 MPs including from Muizzu's party to get the President impeached. "To pay off the various parties, the conspirators sought 87 million Maldivian rufiyaa, or $6 million, and according to two Maldivian officials, it would be sought from India. After months of secret talks, the plotters failed to gather enough votes to impeach Muizzu, and India did not pursue or finance an attempt to oust him," said the Washington Post report.

The report stated that the Maldivian plot and its backstory provide a unique glimpse into the broader, often opaque struggle between India and China for influence across a strategically significant region of Asia and its surrounding waters.

The relations between India and Maldives are gradually becoming normal after initial bitterness following the formation of the Muizzu government. Some Maldivian ministers had made inappropriate comment against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This has sparked a diplomatic standoff between the two countries. Also, Muizzu's anti-India stand during his election campaign had also irked New Delhi.