हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Apple

Apple may launch two 'iPhone SE 2' models in 2020

The upcoming iPhone SE 2 models are expected to feature a 5.5 and a 6.1-inch LCD display, Digitimes reported recently. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also suggested there could be another 'iPhone SE 2' model on the way, dubbed the 'iPhone SE 2 Plus,' but in the first half of 2021. 

Apple may launch two &#039;iPhone SE 2&#039; models in 2020

San Francisco: The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch two `iPhone SE 2` models in 2020, in different sizes.

The upcoming iPhone SE 2 models are expected to feature a 5.5 and a 6.1-inch LCD display, Digitimes reported recently. 

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also suggested there could be another "iPhone SE 2" model on the way, dubbed the "iPhone SE 2 Plus," but in the first half of 2021. 

The initial model of the so-called ?iPhone SE 2? is expected to resemble the iPhone 8, including a Touch ID home button, but with a faster A13 chip and 3GB of RAM. 

The iPhone SE 2 models will use a 10-layer Substrate-like PCB (SLP) for its motherboard, the same technology used by the iPhone 11`s version.

Live TV

This will benefit multiple iPhone suppliers, including Pending Holdings, Xinxing, and AT&S, even though the SLP will be a less expensive component than the one used in the iPhone 11 series of devices.

The iPhone SE 2 models will not have the 3D Touch feature, removed from the iPhone 11 by the company. Also, it will use a Touch ID fingerprint reader, not Face ID. 

The phone will have three colour options such as silver, space grey and red. 

Earlier Kuo had said, Apple was preparing to release a new iPad Pro, a new MacBook and an augmented reality (AR) headset by the first half of 2020. 
 

 

Tags:
AppleApple new launchiPhoneApple launch in 2020iPhone SE 2
Next
Story

Samsung's new Galaxy Book Flex Alpha QLED notebook launched

Must Watch

PT12M40S

CM's sensitive statement on death of children, said "there were more deaths during BJP"