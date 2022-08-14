UGC Scholarships 2022: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has commenced the registration process for four scholarship schemes. Interested and eligible students can apply for the UGC scholarships through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) at scholarships.gov.in.

UGC Scholarships 2022

PG Indira Gandhi Scholarship For Single Girl Child ISHAN UDAY – Special Scholarship Scheme For North Eastern Region PG Scholarship for University Rank Holders(For 1st and 2nd Rank Holders) PG Scholarship for SC, ST students for pursuing professional courses

UGC Scholarships 2022: Stipend

ISHAN UDAY – Special Scholarship Scheme For North Eastern Region: Rs.5400/- per month for general degree course and Rs.7800/- per month for technical/medical/professional/paramedical courses. PG Indira Gandhi Scholarship For Single Girl Child: Rs.36,200/- p.a. for a period of two years only i.e. full duration of a PG course. No other additional grant will be payable in lieu of hostel charges and medical charges etc. PG Scholarship for University Rank Holders(For 1st and 2nd Rank Holders): Rs.3,100/- p.m for a period of two years only i.e. full duration of a PG course. No other additional grant will be payable in lieu of hostel charges and medical charges etc. PG Scholarship for SC, ST students for pursuing professional courses: Candidates selected for the award of PG scholarships (under ME/MTech.) shall be provided Scholarship @ Rs.7800/-per month for the duration of the PG Scholarship. For other courses, the amount of scholarship will be paid @Rs.4500/- per month.

For more details like eligibility criteria, age limit candidates check the UGC Scholarship 2022 official website link available here.