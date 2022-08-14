Apply for UGC Scholarships 2022 at scholarships.gov.in, check stipend and more details here
Students can apply for the UGC Scholarships 2022 on the official website of the National Scholarship Portal(NSP) at scholarships.gov.in till October 31, 2022.
UGC Scholarships 2022: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has commenced the registration process for four scholarship schemes. Interested and eligible students can apply for the UGC scholarships through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) at scholarships.gov.in.
- PG Indira Gandhi Scholarship For Single Girl Child
- ISHAN UDAY – Special Scholarship Scheme For North Eastern Region
- PG Scholarship for University Rank Holders(For 1st and 2nd Rank Holders)
- PG Scholarship for SC, ST students for pursuing professional courses
UGC Scholarships 2022: Stipend
- ISHAN UDAY – Special Scholarship Scheme For North Eastern Region: Rs.5400/- per month for general degree course and Rs.7800/- per month for technical/medical/professional/paramedical courses.
- PG Indira Gandhi Scholarship For Single Girl Child: Rs.36,200/- p.a. for a period of two years only i.e. full duration of a PG course. No other additional grant will be payable in lieu of hostel charges and medical charges etc.
- PG Scholarship for University Rank Holders(For 1st and 2nd Rank Holders): Rs.3,100/- p.m for a period of two years only i.e. full duration of a PG course. No other additional grant will be payable in lieu of hostel charges and medical charges etc.
- PG Scholarship for SC, ST students for pursuing professional courses: Candidates selected for the award of PG scholarships (under ME/MTech.) shall be provided Scholarship @ Rs.7800/-per month for the duration of the PG Scholarship. For other courses, the amount of scholarship will be paid @Rs.4500/- per month.
For more details like eligibility criteria, age limit candidates check the UGC Scholarship 2022 official website link available here.
