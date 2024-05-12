‘Are You PM Candidate?...’: Smriti Irani Taunts Rahul Gandhi Amid Modi Debate Bid

New Delhi: The BJP's Amethi candidate and Union Minister Smriti Irani took a sharp jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he accepted an invitation to debate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on election matters. Irani doubted Rahul's suitability for such a debate, considering his hesitancy to contest from Amethi, a traditional Congress stronghold.

In response to Rahul's request for a debate, Irani stated that anyone who lacks the bravery to run against a typical BJP leader in his own "castle" should hold back from bragging.

She added that if someone is interested in having a debate at the same level as PM Modi, may I ask him whether he is the INDI alliance's PM candidate?

In this Lok Sabha election, Rahul has been fielded from Rae Bareli, a seat held by his mother and senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for the last two decades. Meanwhile, Rahul did not consider his name for the Amethi constituency. He represented the Amethi seat since 2004 until his loss in 2019.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi expressed his preparedness for a public debate with PM Modi. The former Congress chief said he was ‘100%’ ready to debate PM Modi but claimed the Prime Minister would not agree.

Gandhi's eagerness to participate in the debate comes after an invitation from Justice (Retd) Madan B Lokur, Justice (Retd) Ajit P Shah, and journalist N Ram. Their invitation aimed to enhance citizens' understanding for better decision-making.