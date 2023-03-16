'Are You Sons Of Mughals?': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Tears Into Congress From Karnataka's Belagavi

Karnataka Elections 2023: Ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections, the political temperature has been soaring in the state with Congress and BJP leaders trying to woo the voters. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was in the state's Belgavi to attend Shiva Charithe program from where he attacked Congress and urged people to help PM Narendra Modi in building the new India as dreamt by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Swami Vivekananda.

"Once upon a time, the ruler of Delhi used to talk about demolishing temples but today under PM Modi's rule, I am talking about building temples. This is a new India whose economy is stronger than Britain. This is a new India which can manufacture its own vaccines to combat the Covid pandemic. This new India has the power to drop bombs on Pakistan if Pakistan sends terrorists to India. We have to save this new India. Congress is working to weaken this new India. Just like earlier Mughals were working to weaken India, the Congress is the new Mughals today," said Sarma.

The Assam CM further said, "They (Congress) have an objection to Ram Temple. Are you (Congress) son of Mughals? Why do you (Congress) raise the Babri issue time and again? Why don't you speak for Ram Mandir? Under Narendra Modi's guidance, we have to build a new India dreamt by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Swami Vivekananda. We should empower PM Narendra Modi to help him build such a new India."

#WATCH | Once upon a time, the ruler of Delhi used to talk about demolishing temples but today under PM Modi's rule, I am talking about building temples. This is new India. Congress is working to weaken this new India. Congress is representing the new Mughals today: Assam CM

The BJP leader said that during Aurangzeb's rule, attempts were made to end the 'Sanatan' culture and many people were forcefully converted to Islam. "At that time Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj took birth & he showed that Bharat Mata can give birth to a son like him who can challenge Aurangzeb...South India and North East were never under Aurangzeb's rule but communist historians try to show that whole of India was under Aurangzeb's control. Today we need to write a new history," he said.

He said that many people in India proudly say they are Muslim or Christian. "I have no problem with that but we need a person who can proudly say that I am a Hindu. India needs such a person today," said CM Sarma.

Karnataka will go to polls in May this year.