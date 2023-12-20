Argument Over Tea Turns Fatal, Ghaziabad Man Kills Wife With Sword-Like Weapon

New Delhi: A trivial matter turned into a tragedy in Fazalgadh area of Bhojpur police station in Ghaziabad, where a husband murdered his wife over a dispute regarding making tea. 55-year-old Dharmaveer took his 50-year-old wife Sundari to the abode of death after a minor argument over tea. He stabbed her three to four times with a sword-like weapon and killed her. The husband attacked his wife from behind on her neck three to four times.

The husband and wife had a quarrel over tea. After committing the crime, the accused husband fled from the spot. The deceased’s son lodged a complaint with the police. The police registered a case. Teams have been formed and efforts are being made to arrest the accused.

According to Modinagar ASP Gyan Prakash Rai, the husband and wife had a dispute over making tea, after which the husband stabbed his wife from behind with an old sharp weapon lying in the house.

The deceased wife’s name is Sundari and the husband’s name is Dharmaveer. The police reached the spot after getting the information of the incident. Based on the written complaint given by the son, the case has been registered and the search for the accused has been started.