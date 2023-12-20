trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2700993
NewsIndia
GHAZIABAD MURDER CASE

Argument Over Tea Turns Fatal, Ghaziabad Man Kills Wife With Sword-Like Weapon

A trivial matter turned into a tragedy in Fazalgadh area of Bhojpur police station in Ghaziabad, where a husband murdered his wife over a dispute regarding making tea.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 10:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Argument Over Tea Turns Fatal, Ghaziabad Man Kills Wife With Sword-Like Weapon

New Delhi: A trivial matter turned into a tragedy in Fazalgadh area of Bhojpur police station in Ghaziabad, where a husband murdered his wife over a dispute regarding making tea. 55-year-old Dharmaveer took his 50-year-old wife Sundari to the abode of death after a minor argument over tea. He stabbed her three to four times with a sword-like weapon and killed her. The husband attacked his wife from behind on her neck three to four times.

The husband and wife had a quarrel over tea. After committing the crime, the accused husband fled from the spot. The deceased’s son lodged a complaint with the police. The police registered a case. Teams have been formed and efforts are being made to arrest the accused.

According to Modinagar ASP Gyan Prakash Rai, the husband and wife had a dispute over making tea, after which the husband stabbed his wife from behind with an old sharp weapon lying in the house.

The deceased wife’s name is Sundari and the husband’s name is Dharmaveer. The police reached the spot after getting the information of the incident. Based on the written complaint given by the son, the case has been registered and the search for the accused has been started.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Third degree torture' of earthquake in China!
DNA Video
141 Mps Suspended: 'DNA test' of suspension of 141 MPs
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim Dead Or Alive?
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Hamas
DNA: Is Joe Biden 'threatening' Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Security Breach Update: Mastermind Lalit Jha makes big revelation
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive Evidence of Temple Buried Beneath Shahi Idgah
samsung high risk alert
DNA: Government issues alert for Samsung Phone Users
DNA Video
DNA: Where did the security of Parliament fail?