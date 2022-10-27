Arif Mohammed Khan is a 'disgrace' to Constitutional position he holds: Congress attacks Kerala Governor

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing fight between the Left government and the Raj Bhavan in Kerala, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday (October 27, 2022) attacked Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and called him a "disgrace to the Constitutional position he holds". He also expressed doubts about whether the fight in the southern state is a "shadow boxing bout like previous ones". His reaction came a day after a row erupted in Kerala over Khan's letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking "constitutionally appropriate" action against Finance Minister Balagopal for making a speech "undermining India's unity," and the latter turning down the demand firmly.

"The Kerala Governor is an all-party man. He has been in many political parties in his career. He is frankly a disgrace to the Constitutional position he holds much like his counterpart in Maharashtra and other states", AICC general secretary (media and communication) Jairam Ramesh told news agency PTI.

"But this could well be a shadow boxing bout like previous ones," Ramesh.

The ongoing fight between the Governor and the Left government escalated further after Khan informed Vijayan that "a minister who deliberately violates the oath and undermines the unity and integrity of India cannot continue to enjoy my pleasure."

"In these circumstances, I am left with no option but to convey that Finance Minister Balagopal has ceased to enjoy my pleasure", the Governor had said in an unprecedented action.

In his letter, Khan also expressed hope the Chief Minister will "consider the matter with the seriousness it deserves and take action which is constitutionally appropriate".

The Chief Minister. however, rejected the demand assertively, reiterating his trust in Balagopal, saying it remains "undiminished".

Khan's recent move to seek the resignation of Vice-Chancellors of nine universities had kicked up a huge political storm in the southern state.

Vijayan, on the other hand, has issued a stern message to the Governor asking him not to cross the limits of his powers.