Armed Forces Flag Day 2020: Know the importance, history of the day

NEW DELHI: The Armed Forces Flag Day or the Flag Day of India is a day dedicated to India towards collection of funds from people of India for the welfare of the Indian Armed Forces personnel. The day is celebrated since 1949 across the country to honour the martyrs and the men in uniform who valiantly fought and continue to fight on our borders to safeguard the country's honour.

On August 28, 1949, the government had set up a committee under the Defence Minister and had decided to observe a Flag Day annually on December 7. The idea behind observing a Flag Day was to distribute small flags to the general population and in return collect donations. Flag Day gains more significance as it considers that it is the responsibility of the civilian population of India to take care of the families and dependents of the armed forces personnel who fight for the country

The Flag day is mainly observed to serve three basic purposes:

Rehabilitation of battle casualties

Welfare of serving personnel and their families

Resettlement and welfare of ex-servicemen and their families

According to the ministry of defence, every year around 60,000 defence personnel are compulsorily retired. They are released between 35-40 years of age and they are physically fit and young. Therefore, taking the responsibility of these ex-soldiers (ESM) and their families is important.

On the Flag Day all three branches of the Indian armed forces, the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy, arrange a variety of shows, carnivals, dramas and other entertainment programmes to showcase to the general public the efforts of their personnel to ensure national security.

The flag is similar to that of the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence, first utilised in 1956, and is a common colour-scheme in British-aligned territories, used by fellow Commonwealth members Cyprus, India, Kenya and Nigeria.

