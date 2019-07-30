Army Captain found dead under mysterious circumstances on railway track in Delhi

A Captain of the Indian Army was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the national capital. Decapitated body of Captain Diwakar Puri was found on a railway track near the Sadar Bazar railway station in Delhi, following which the police launched an investigation into the case.

Captain Puri had returned to the national capital after completing a seven-week training in Lucknow. He came to Delhi by Shramjeevi Express train. When the train reached the station in Delhi, Captain Puri was sleeping on his berth and was woken up by the attendant of the bogie.

According to DCP Railway, the initial investigation revealed that his decapitated body was found shortly after he alighted from the train. He had left his belongings in the train, which were later deposited with the Railway Protection Force.

Reacting to the demise of his son, Captain Puri’s father said it was hard for him to believe that he had committed suicide. According to Captain Puri’s father, his son was not troubled in any manner either professionally or in personal life.

He said that there was not a single reason that would make him believe that his son could commit suicide.

Captain Puri served as a doctor with the Army Medical Corps. He was recently transferred to Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. His body was sent for post-mortem by the police and the report of the same was awaited till last reports came in.