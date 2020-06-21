हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Galwan Valley

Army changes engagement rules on LAC, commanders can use firearms against Chinese troops

The Rules of Engagement have been changed and the field commanders have been empowered to order troops to use firearms under extraordinary circumstances, army sources said.

Army changes engagement rules on LAC, commanders can use firearms against Chinese troops
ANI photo

New Delhi: After an incident of the violent face-off with China in Eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army has changed its rules of engagement on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) which would allow field commanders to order troops to use firearms under 'extraordinary' circumstances.

The Rules of Engagement have been changed and the field commanders have been empowered to order troops to use firearms under extraordinary circumstances, army sources said here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also stated that the Army has been given full freedom to deal with the situation on the ground.

The Indian side is expected to discuss the issue with the Chinese Army during the proposed talks at Corps Commander level to defuse the tensions in Eastern Ladakh.

Both sides don't fire at each other as per the border agreements between them signed in 1996 and 2005.

They had also agreed not to use any blasting or firearms within two kilometres of the LAC.

The Galwan river clash near Patrolling Point 14 claimed 20 Indian Army personnel lives who removed a Chinese observation post from there. 

Tags:
Galwan ValleyFinger 4LadakhIndian ArmyChinese troopsChinaLadakh standoff
Next
Story

Only 6,000 COVID-19 active cases in State which has around 24 crore population, says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
  • 4,10,461Confirmed
  • 13,254Deaths

Full coverage

  • 83,84,043Confirmed
  • 4,49,695Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT19M20S

Defense Minister meet with three army chiefs & CDS on India-China dispute