ARMY CHIEF

Army Chief Gen. Dwivedi Reviews Operational Preparedness Along LOC In Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch District

The focus of Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi's visit was on ongoing anti-terrorist operations in Poonch, Rajouri, and adjacent districts, following a recent rise in terror incidents in the area.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2024, 12:10 AM IST
The Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, made his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since assuming the role of COAS. His visit to the Poonch district, near the Line of Control, was aimed at gaining firsthand information of the security situation and boosting the morale of troops stationed in the region. During his visit, General Dwivedi engaged with field commanders at the Brigade headquarters, discussing the latest developments on the Line of Control and in the hinterland.

The focus was on ongoing anti-terrorist operations in Poonch, Rajouri, and adjacent districts, following a recent rise in terror incidents in the area. The COAS also visited forward posts along the LOC, where he personally assessed the security situation. His visit served as a reaffirmation of the Indian Army's commitment to safeguarding the nation's borders and maintaining peace in the region.

For General Upendra Dwivedi, this visit held a special significance as he previously served as the Army commander of the Udhampur headquartered Northern Command, overseeing all three Army corps in J&K and the Ladakh region. His return to the region was a testament to his enduring connection with the area and his unwavering support for the troops serving there.

General Dwivedi's visit underscored the Indian Army's dedication to ensuring the safety and security of Jammu and Kashmir, reflecting a strong resolve to counter terrorism and maintain peace in the region. Before flying back to Delhi later in the day, Army Chief is scheduled to head a comprehensive security review meeting related to ongoing Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir.

