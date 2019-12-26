Army Chief General Bipin Rawat slams violence during anti-CAA protests, says 'this is not leadership'

Amid the ongoing protests in different parts of India against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday (December 26) said that leaders are those who lead people in the appropriate direction. He added that students in several universities and colleges are leading masses and crowds to carry out arson and violence in the name of protests and this is not leadership.

"Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate direction. As we are witnessing in large number of universities and colleges,students the way they are leading masses and crowds to carry out arson and violence in cities and towns. This is not leadership," said General Rawat.

General Rawat also praised the soldiers for manning Saltoro ridge in Siachen and other high altitude positions where temperature ranges between -10 to -45 degrees. "On day when we are attired in Delhi to protect ourselves from cold, I wish to pay reverence to my soldiers who stand steadfast manning Saltoro ridge in Siachen&others manning high altitude positions where temperature ranges between -10 to -45 degrees," said General Rawat.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (December 25) criticised the destruction of public property during the protests against the CAA in Uttar Pradesh and some other parts of the country, adding that those involved should introspect if what they did was right. "I request and tell these protesters that if good roads, facilities, and a clean sewerage system is a citizen's right, maintaining them correctly is their responsibility as well. Everyone who has protested violently and has vandalized property in recent times must ask himself, was this the right way?" said PM Modi.

He added, "I want to request the youth of UP and every other individual. Now that we're heading towards 75 years after independence, the time has come when we must look at our responsibilities."

The CAA seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh taking shelter in India on or before 31 December 2014 due to religious persecution there.