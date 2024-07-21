Army Chief Assures J&K LG Sinha Of Synergetic Approach To Tackle Terror In Jammu

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi assured Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday that the armed forces and security agencies would adopt a "synergetic approach" to address the escalating terror activities in the Jammu region and ensure peace and stability. This assurance was given during consecutive high-level joint security review meetings held in the area, amidst concerns about the increasing number of terror incidents and cross-border infiltrations.

The meetings, held at the Raj Bhawan and the police headquarters, saw the attendance of the Director Generals of the BSF, CRPF, J&K Police, intelligence agency heads, and other senior security officials.

General Dwivedi initially led a meeting lasting over an hour at the police headquarters, after which most attendees proceeded to the Raj Bhawan for a subsequent meeting upon Lieutenant Governor Sinha's return to Jammu from Srinagar.

An official statement said that LG Sinha chaired a high-level meeting with the Army Chief, various heads of security and law enforcement agencies on the security situation in Jammu division at Raj Bhawan, Jammu. “Chief of the Army Staff and the LG asked the Army, CAPFs and the Jammu Kashmir Police to pro-actively conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations in Jammu Division,” the statement said.

“We must launch meticulous and well-planned counter-terrorism operations with greater synergy between all the agencies to wipe out terrorists and those aiding and abetting them.” As per the statement, the LG also directed that the security grid should be further strengthened to ensure zero cross-border infiltration.

The Army Chief's visit to Jammu, his second in under three weeks since becoming the 30th Chief of the Indian Army on June 30, follows closely after two terror attacks that resulted in the deaths of nine army personnel, including a captain, in the remote forest areas of Machedi in Kathua and Desa forest in Doda on July 8 and July 15, respectively.

Senior officers from the defence and home ministries were also present at the meeting led by the Army Chief in Jammu, according to officials.

Back-to-back security review meetings in Jammu were conducted after July 16 terrorist ambush in Doda district by terrorists where five soldiers lost their life and many others got injured.