NewsIndia
INDIAN ARMY

Army dog, who helped in killing two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir encounter, dies

Zoom is the second dog which died in an anti-terror operation in the last 4 months

 

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 05:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Indian Army’s assault dog named Zoom dies
  • He is the second dog in the last four months which has died
  • Zoom was born in September 2022

Trending Photos

Army dog, who helped in killing two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir encounter, dies

Srinagar: Indian Army’s assault dog named Zoom that was injured during an encounter in Anantnag district died during treatment at Military Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar. An official said that the dog that was under treatment at a veterinary hospital died around noon today. He said that apparently, he was fine, but he had three bullets and was critical. We used the best treatment. Surgery was also done however, it suddenly started gasping and soon collapsed. Earlier, Zoom was operated upon as it had gunshot wounds on the face and rear right leg. Zoom, the official said, was tasked with clearing the house where terrorists were hiding during an encounter in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district on October 10.

“The dog went inside the house and attacked the terrorists. During the operation he received three bullets, resulting in critical injuries.” Zoom, a Malinois or Belgian Shepherd was born in September 2020 and joined the Army’s 28 Army Dog Unit (ADU), having a service of 8 months. It is the second dog which died in an anti-terror operation in the last 4 months earlier axel assault Dog got killed in the Baramullah area in an encounter.

Also Read: BIG ALERT: Jammu administration withdraws order authorising tehsildars to issue residence certificates to non-locals

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Stay Away From 5G Fraud!
DNA Video
DNA: Eye removed in the name of free operation
DNA Video
DNA: First look of electric flying car
DNA Video
DNA: 'Deep' analysis of road and system potholes
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; October 12, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's 'Mahakal Bhakti' seen at Ujjain Mahakaleshwar
DNA Video
DNA: Story of making money from cigarette butts
DNA Video
DNA : India army's brave assault dog 'Zoom'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 11, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Rain exposes poor drainage system in Agra