Army dog, who helped in killing two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir encounter, dies

Srinagar: Indian Army’s assault dog named Zoom that was injured during an encounter in Anantnag district died during treatment at Military Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar. An official said that the dog that was under treatment at a veterinary hospital died around noon today. He said that apparently, he was fine, but he had three bullets and was critical. We used the best treatment. Surgery was also done however, it suddenly started gasping and soon collapsed. Earlier, Zoom was operated upon as it had gunshot wounds on the face and rear right leg. Zoom, the official said, was tasked with clearing the house where terrorists were hiding during an encounter in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district on October 10.

“The dog went inside the house and attacked the terrorists. During the operation he received three bullets, resulting in critical injuries.” Zoom, a Malinois or Belgian Shepherd was born in September 2020 and joined the Army’s 28 Army Dog Unit (ADU), having a service of 8 months. It is the second dog which died in an anti-terror operation in the last 4 months earlier axel assault Dog got killed in the Baramullah area in an encounter.

Op Tangpawa, #Anantnag.



Army assault dog 'Zoom' critically injured during the operation while confronting the terrorists. He is under treatment at Army Vet Hosp #Srinagar.



We wish him a speedy recovery.#Kashmir@adgpi@NorthernComd_IA pic.twitter.com/FqEM0Pzwpv — Chinar Corps - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) October 10, 2022

Army Assault Canine 'Zoom' laid down his life in the line of duty. He suffered gunshot wounds during Op Tangpawa on 09 Oct 22 where he fought gallantly with terrorists, saving lives of soldiers. His selfless commitment and service to the Nation will be remembered forever. pic.twitter.com/R6i7Cv5WG5 — Chinar Corps - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) October 13, 2022

Also Read: BIG ALERT: Jammu administration withdraws order authorising tehsildars to issue residence certificates to non-locals